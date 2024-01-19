EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, released the list of band, choir and orchestra students from the school that have earned All-State status.

EHS Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said the work that the students and teachers do is phenomenal and the long list of students honored shows that dedication.

"It is just so impressive and it goes back to not only what they have accomplished here, but it all starts at the elementary level and works its way up to here," he said. "When they get here, they refine their skills and what you see in the final product is almost mind-blowing. I couldn't be prouder of the students and teachers for their work."

Voumard congratulated the various students on the tremendous statewide honor. The students will participate in the ILMEA All-State Conference in Peoria on Jan. 25-27, 2024.

EHS ILMEA All-State Student List

Riley Bryant, tuba, Honors Orchestra

Karis Chen, violin

Chris Fuller, choir

Alessia Heiser, bassoon

Mark Hill, choir

Sophia Holobaugh, choir

Luci Klingensmith, oboe

Madeline Loyd, violin

David Maloney, clarinet

Celia Parise, choir

Liya Perham, viola

Lucy Schapman, choir, Honors Chorus

Carson Smejkal, trumpet

Maya Taylor, viola

Bubbles Thomas, double bass

Daniel Tossey, clarinet, Honors Band

Julia Towell, choir, Honors Chorus

Case Warner, choir

Ben Waymire, double bass, Honors Band

Amelia Zhang, viola

Hansen Zheng, cello

