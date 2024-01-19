Edwardsville High Announces All-State Band, Orchestra, Choral Group
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, released the list of band, choir and orchestra students from the school that have earned All-State status.
EHS Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said the work that the students and teachers do is phenomenal and the long list of students honored shows that dedication.
"It is just so impressive and it goes back to not only what they have accomplished here, but it all starts at the elementary level and works its way up to here," he said. "When they get here, they refine their skills and what you see in the final product is almost mind-blowing. I couldn't be prouder of the students and teachers for their work."
Voumard congratulated the various students on the tremendous statewide honor. The students will participate in the ILMEA All-State Conference in Peoria on Jan. 25-27, 2024.
EHS ILMEA All-State Student List
Riley Bryant, tuba, Honors Orchestra
Karis Chen, violin
Chris Fuller, choir
Alessia Heiser, bassoon
Mark Hill, choir
Sophia Holobaugh, choir
Luci Klingensmith, oboe
Madeline Loyd, violin
David Maloney, clarinet
Celia Parise, choir
Liya Perham, viola
Lucy Schapman, choir, Honors Chorus
Carson Smejkal, trumpet
Maya Taylor, viola
Bubbles Thomas, double bass
Daniel Tossey, clarinet, Honors Band
Julia Towell, choir, Honors Chorus
Case Warner, choir
Ben Waymire, double bass, Honors Band
Amelia Zhang, viola
Hansen Zheng, cello
