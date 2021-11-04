PEKIN - The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team got a complete team effort as the Tigers defeated Normal Community 25-19, 25-18 to win the IHSA Class 4A girls volleyball Pekin sectional Wednesday night at Pekin High's Dawdy Hawkins Gym.

The win advances the Tigers into the last eight, where they'll play in the super-sectional match for the right to advance to next week's state finals in Bloomington-Normal.

There was very much a different atmosphere and mood among the Tigers than in Monday's sectional semifinal match against O'Fallon.

"Compared to Monday's match, this was a different feel," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. "The girls took care of business as always, they stepped on the court calm and focuses, they knew for them to accomplish their goal, this was an important step. Everyone played their hearts out, everyone stepped up and did their jobs. It was a very nice sight."

The Tigers' team effort in winning the match over the Iron, and the team have taken the mantra of a seven-step journey to the state championship. Four down, three to go.

"The mindset now is that the girls have taken another step," Ohlau said, "and we're halfway there now, but that there's another big match ahead."

In the match against Normal Community, Kaitlyn Conway had a single point and two assists, Sydney Davis had a point, eight kills and a block, Emma Garner had four points, seven kills and four blocks, Lexie Griffin had a big match with 18 points and 17 assists, Syd Harris had a point, a kill and two blocks, Kloi Karban had two blocks, Gabby Saye had 10 kills and an assist, Maddie Vieth had a point and nine assists and Ava Waltenberger had a kill and three blocks.

The Tigers are now 32-7 and move on to the DeKalb High super-sectional match Friday night against Huntley, who defeated Rockton Hononegah 25-21, 25-20 to win the Fox Lake Grant sectional Wednesday night. Friday night's winner advances to the first semifinal match against the Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic super-sectional, either the host Mighty Macs or Villa Park Willowbrook at approximately 7 p.m. next Friday at Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal. The Iron end their season 27-11.

Ohlau is expecting another tough match against the Red Raiders, but knows the Tigers will be ready to go.

"I expect another aggressive match," Ohlau said. "I don't know much about Huntley, but what it all comes down to is concentrating on what we need to do to be successful. We're certainly all looking forward to another challenge and take that step into state."

