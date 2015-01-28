Edwardsville’s girls basketball team had an easy time with Belleville East on Tuesday night with a 52-28 victory.

The game was close at halftime with the Lady Tigers ahead 26-19, but in the second half Edwardsville jelled on offense and defense and put Belleville East away.

Criste’on Waters led the Lady Tigers with 17 points; Makenzie Silvey tossed in 13 points and Amayha Dycus added eight points. Rachel Pranger had six points.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We were a little slow in the first half, but I thought we played a lot harder in the second half,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “Waters played well.”

Blade said she thought the Lady Tigers rose to the occasion on defense in the second half and also the offensive attack came alive.

Thursday, Edwardsville’s girls travel to Belleville West. Blade said she expects a formidable opponent.

“That is a big one,” she said. “I am sure there will be a big crowd.”

More like this: