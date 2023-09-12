Edwardsville Gun Club's Schutzenfest Again Features Kids' Fishing Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Gun Club unveiled some details today about its annual event called Schutzenfest.
Stephen Gilbertson, a spokesperson for the event, said, "Every year at Edwardsville Gun Club, there is this large event called Schutzenfest. It is a local kids' fishing derby. Kids from the gun club and the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area come to the lake on the gun club property.
"The winners take home prizes like trophies and gift cards."
I just want to see if you or one of your reporters is available on this date:
October 14, 2023
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The address is:
4104 Staunton Road
Edwardsville
The Timeline:
11:00-12:00: Check-In
12:00-12:05 National Anthem
12:05-3:00: Derby
3:00-4:00 Counting Up Scores **DIRECTORS ONLY**
4:00: Awards
Website for the fishing derby is:
sites.google.com/egcfishingderby/home
