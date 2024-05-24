Listen to the story

DECATUR - Senior Jacquelin Anderson, of Glen Carbon and an Edwardsville High School graduate, received the prestigious Big Blue Award for her women's basketball team at the close of this season.

Anderson also received her fourth letter for the Millikin University women's basketball squad.

The Millikin University women’s basketball team recently announced its awards and letter winners for the 2023-24 season. The Big Blue finished the season 23-6 qualifying for the 2024 NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Senior Elyce Knudsen (Philo, Tolono Unity H.S.) was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Graduate student Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.) was selected as the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.

The Millikin coaches named junior Matayia Tellis (Coralville, Iowa, Iowa City H.S.) the Most Improved Player.

The following players received varsity letters for the 2023-24 season:

First letter

Sophomore Anna Blank (Olney, East Richland H.S.)

Junior Kyleigh Block (Philo, Villa Grove H.S.)

Junior Emily Brenneisen (Springfield, Sacred Heart-Griffin H.S.)

Sophomore Emily Clevidence (Cottage Grove, Wis., Monona Grove H.S.)

Freshman Payton Haley (Dunlap, H.S.)

Freshman DD Mehundrew (Springfield, Southeast H.S.)

Freshman Christina Rice (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.)

Sophomore Maggie Schrage (Breese, Breese Central H.S.)

Junior Matayia Tellis (Coralville, Iowa, Iowa City H.S.)

Second letter

Junior Maddie Carroll (Ottawa, Ottawa Township H.S.)

Sophomore Bella Dudley (Brocton, Tri-County H.S.)

Sophomore Hannah Ermeling (St. Peters, Mo., Francis Howell North H.S.)

Sophomore Rachel Holthaus (Pana, H.S.)

Senior Sarah Isaf (Paris, H.S.)

Sophomore Alana Terry (Metamora, H.S.)

Third letter

Senior Izzy Lambert (North Aurora, Aurora West H.S.)

Junior Emily White (Sullivan, H.S.)

Fourth letter

Graduate Student Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.)

Senior Jacquelin Anderson (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.)

Senior Sophie Darden (Channahon, Minooka H.S.)

Junior Elyce Knudsen (Philo, Tolono Unity H.S.)

Junior Gabbi Thomason (Cottleville, Mo./Francis Howell Central)

