EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE tennis knocked off their rivals across the river on Sunday afternoon, earning a 5-2 victory over the Saint Louis University Billikens.

Vanessa Reinicke and Nicole Gomez both notched wins in their respective singles and doubles fixtures, as did Edwardsville native Callaghan Adams.

"This was a terrific win for our team as we continue to build momentum heading into OVC play," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "Getting big wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles was huge for our energy, and I like how we kept that rolling to start singles play."

With doubles tied 1-1, Jill Lambrechts and Maria Thibault secured the win with a huge service hold by Lambrechts that earned SIUE the doubles point. Jordan Schifano remained unbeaten in singles play, making quick work of her opponent on the No. 2 court with a 6-1, 6-2 win. Schifano improves to 8-0 in her debut singles campaign in a Cougar uniform.

"Saint Louis has a completely new team this year and brought a tough matchup," said Albertsen. "I am so proud of how we competed. This team took another step forward today and it showed in the win."

The Cougars, who improve to 6-3, will host NCAA Division II McKendree on March 12th at 2 p.m. Live stats will be available for that match.

