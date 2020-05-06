EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and surrounding communities are invited to participate in a special funeral route tribute for Gary Niebur, the former Edwardsville YMCA CEO and Edwardsville mayor, set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Niebur died Saturday at his home.

Tom Verheyen, the Edwardsville YMCA CEO, extended the invitation to the public for the parade from the Niebur Center to Meyer Center on Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We invite our members to join us at either the Niebur Center or the Meyer Center to pay your respects to the Niebur family as the funeral procession drives by the facilities starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, at the Niebur Center. (We will observe social distancing rules)."

Verheyen concluded: "Please join with me in keeping Debby, Ashley, Amanda, Abby, Andrew and the entire Niebur family in your prayers."

SEE MORE ABOUT GARY NIEBUR:

https://m.edglentoday.com/articles/details.cfm?id=41708

https://m.edglentoday.com/articles/details.cfm?id=41709

More like this:

Related Video: