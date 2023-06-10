Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Students Earn NIU Spring Dean's List Honors
DEKALB - Edwardsville student Calvin Soldan and Glen Carbon student Joseph Somner have been named to Northern Illinois University's spring 2023 Dean's List.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Calvin Soldan, Soldan is a Chemistry-Biochemistry major from EHS and Sommer is a Mechanical Engineering major, who also graduated from EHS.
