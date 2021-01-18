SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Multiple area residents were on the Drury Day School Fall 2020 Dean's List.

This is the list of area students on the Drury Dean's List:

Edwardsville

Cale Ambuehl, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Hannah Polinske, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Glen Carbon, IL

Josephine Bushell, Edwardsville Senior Hs

Godfrey, IL

Wesley Laaker, Alton High School

Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.

Founded in 1873, today Drury University blends academic and pragmatic studies taught within a collaborative and personalized setting. Drury's new academic program, Your Drury Fusion, uniquely prepares students for life and career through a blending of academic and professional learning. The program empowers students to develop intellectually, gain marketable competencies, and earn credentials in specialized areas while giving them practical real-world experience, and a team of mentors to guide them every step of the way. Learn more: www.drury.edu/fusion.



