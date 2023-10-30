EDWARDSVILLE - The city is happy to once again welcome crowds of people in and around downtown for some of the sweetest fun all year: the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade. This monster-size annual celebration dates back more than a century and for 2023 will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 31.

More than 100 floats and other participants are expected for this family-friendly event, which will follow its traditional route. It’s scheduled to turn north from the Lincoln Middle School parking lot at the intersection of Schwarz and West Streets and head east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street. The parade then will veer to the north on Main Street, and disband past the Wildey Theatre at High Street.

The affected roads will close to traffic at about 6 p.m. on the day of the parade, according to the Edwardsville Police Department. There will be no parking along the route beginning at 4:30 p.m., and any remaining vehicles will be subject to towing. Signs will be posted to remind drivers of the parking and traffic restrictions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Detours also will be posted ahead of the closures. Drivers are advised to use Schwarz Street, Buchanan Street, and Union Street to bypass the affected roads in and around downtown.

The Edwardsville Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce includes a map of the parade route, suggested parking areas, sites where bathrooms will be available, and other essential information on its website: www.edglenchamber.com.

Parade-goers should be aware of the Illinois Department of Transportation road construction along Illinois Route 157 leading up to St. Louis Street. Because of this ongoing roadwork, parade-goers are advised to avoid the southeast corner of West Street and St. Louis Street.

Those who cannot attend will be able to watch a live stream of the parade on the City of Edwardsville’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thecityofedwardsville/.

Police drones could be used at the parade for real-time monitoring of the event for participant safety.

In addition to the Halloween parade, community trick-or-treating will take place in Edwardsville. It’s allowed between noon and 9 p.m. on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31. Traditionally, most participants trick-or-treat during the evening on October 30 because of the parade on Halloween night. The Parks and Recreation Department also is sponsoring events leading up to Halloween.

More like this: