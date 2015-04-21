Edwardsville’s Autumn Harris had perhaps the best track and field performance of her life on Friday in the O’Fallon Invitational, capturing first place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.18 and anchoring the 4 x 400 relay team.

The Tigers' Daniella Romano also continued to standout in the pole vault against some tough competition, clearing 8-6 and narrowly missing 9-0, Davis said.

“I definitely think she is capable of getting 9-6 this season,” Davis said.

Harris also ran a strong leg in the 300 hurdles, Edwardsville assistant track coach Dustin Davis said.

“Autumn did not run track the last three years and is a senior this year,” Davis said. “She is below the state qualifying time with 15.18 and ran well in the hurdles. She is stepping up even if it feels unfamiliar.”

The Tigers’ talented freshman and sophomore contingency also continued to show progress in the O’Fallon meet in multiple events.

“We have a lot of freshman girls who were good at middle school last year who haven’t been afraid to step up into longer events,” Davis said. “We have a lot of girls who are making progress from last year.”

Edwardsville finished second in the team standings at O’Fallon.

Davis said all of the Tigers’ relays – the 4 x 100, 4 x 200, 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 all performed well in the meet.

“I really see the girls progressing at the right time,” Davis said. “We are starting to bring down the volume of our workouts a month before sectionals and hoping to surprise some people at sectionals and get several events to a state meet.”

Danielle Bohannon was another person Davis singled out for her work on the 4 x 800 relay and open 400. She also ran the 4 x 400 and put in another strong performance there, Davis said.

Harris and Melissa Spencer also long jumped 14-9 ¼ and 14-7 respectively.

Tatiania Perry ran a personal best in the 200 on Friday. Jesse Chappel had a strong finish in the shot put again with a toss of 37 feet. Olivia Watson, a sprinter, continued to show promise in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays and triple jump, Davis said.

This week, Edwardsville’s girls will take part in the Alton Invitational on Thursday facing some of the top talent in the region in Illinois and Missouri and host a girls’ freshman-sophomore meet on Friday.

