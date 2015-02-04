Lori Blade provides instructions to her Edwardsville varsity girls basketball team on the sidelines.Edwardsville’s girls basketball team blew out Granite City 73-27 in a game Tuesday night at Granite City.

The Lady Tigers took a 19-4 first quarter lead, then went up 31-15 at the half and 63-23 at the end of the third quarter before scoring 10 points to Granite City’s 4 points in the final period.

Makenzie Silvey again had a big game, tossing in 24 points in 24 minutes of play. Rachel Pranger added 12 points; Criste’on Waters had 10 points; Kate Martin nine points and Amaiyah Dycus had eight points.

The Lady Tigers return home on Thursday night for a key Southwestern Conference matchup against East St. Louis.

