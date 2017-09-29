EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls swimming team had two individual double wins Thursday as the Tigers upended O'Fallon 126-59 at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

EHS swimmers won all but one of the events on Thursday's card. Double winners included Josie Bushell in the 200 individual medley (2:18.46) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.83) and Phoebe Gremaud in the 200 freestyle (2:02.79) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.41).

Taylor Seilheimer won the diving competition with 219.85 points, while Emily Webb swam a 56.80 to win the 100 freestyle, Sahar Rabiei turned in a 25.68 clocking to win the 50 freestyle, Olivia Ramirez took he 100 breaststroke in 1:15.45 and Allison Naylor won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.60.

In relay races, the 4x50 medley relay team of Gremaud, Ramirez, Autumn Grinter and Bushell emerged victorious in 1:57.06 and the 4x50 freestyle relay team of Autumn Grinter, Webb, Ramirez and Rabiei won their event in 1:46.50. The 4x100 freestyle relay team of Hope Roderick, Jordan Mercer, Megan Rockwell and Savannah Grinter took second in 4:10.98.

Other seconds came from Autumn Grinter (1:06.33 in the 100 butterfly), Sierra Brannan (5:53.22 in the 500 freestyle), Rabiei (1:08.83 in the 100 backstroke, Naylor, Roderick, Savannah Grinter and Bushell (1:47.38 in the 4x50 free relay) and Webb, Sarah Lange, Naylor and Rabiei (1:59.16 in the 4x50 medley relay).

"We had a good meet tonight against O'Fallon," Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said. "We played around with the lineup getting girls into some off events and different relay lineups which made it a fun change of pace. The goal tonight was the see how the girls performed while tired from a long week of hard practice.

"For the most part, we had good results with some even getting best times. Highlight events were Josie Bushell's 500 freestyle, Phoebe Gremaud's 100 fly, and Emily Webb's 100 free. We are back in action on October 5 against Chatham Glenwood up at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield. Also on the horizon is our second annual Swim for HOPE invitational to raise funds for cancer research by donation to Allison's Friends of Hope Foundation on October 14."

