TIGERS HAVE SIX RUNNERS IN TOP 10, RACE OUT TO FIRST PLACE TEAM FINISH, ALTON REDBIRDS FOURTH

EAST ST. LOUIS - O'Fallon's Ellie Bush won the Southwestern Conference Cross-Country Championships Wednesday afternoon with a time of 17:40.35.

The three-mile run was hosted by the East St. Louis Flyers at Frank Holten State Park.

The next best Panther was Mae Naveira in fourth place (18:22.51).

The Edwardsville Tigers continued their dominance in the conference with six runners in the top 10.

Madison Popelar took second with a time of 17:41.63 while Olivia Coll was third at 18:12.13. Edwardsville also took the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth spots.

Emma Patrick (18:30.30), Maya Lueking (18:52.91), Antonella DeAvilla (19:19.00), and Ava Horsfall (19:19.86) rounded out Edwardsville's top performers.

The Redbirds had three top-20 finishes with Sophia Helfrich (20:16.14), Monica Klockemper (20:59.36), and Aliyah Rehling (21:17.83). They finished in 16th, 17th, and 19th, respectively.

PANTHERS DOMINATE BOYS RACE WITH SIX IN THE TOP 10, WIN SWC CHAMPIONSHIPS; EDWARDSVILLE HAS THREE IN TOP 10, TAKE SECOND AS TEAM

EAST ST. LOUIS - Also at Frank Holten State Park Wednesday afternoon, the varsity boys race began right after the girls.

It was a race dominated by the O'Fallon Panthers who swept the top five spots.

Dylan Ybarra won the race with a blazing time of 14:17.90. He was followed by teammates Zach Thomas (14:47.43), Brayden Kloeppel (15:02.05), Eli Greenstreet (15:11.44), and Harrison Schroeder (15:22.45).

Behind them were three Tigers in at sixth, seventh, and eighth. Jackson Amick was Edwardsville's top runner with a time of 15:28.95. Taylor Davis came in at 15:29.66 and Gavin Rodgers had a time of 15:40.76.

15 runners clocked in below the 16-minute mark for the three-mile run.

The Panthers won the event for the 14th time in the last 20 years with 15 points. Edwardsville was second with 45. Alton was fifth with 133.

The Redbirds had three runners inside the top 25. Noah Gallivan was 15th with a time of 15:59.81. Hank McClaine was 23rd with a time of 17:09.56 while Brayden Murray was 24th clocking in at 17:33.98.

More like this: