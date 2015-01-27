Edwardsville's girls march into a game with Belleville East still undefeated at 20-0 for the season.

Edwardsville’s girls defeated Collinsville easily in the championship of the Carbondale Tourney 58-33 on Saturday. The victory left the Lady Tigers 19-0

Kate Martin and Makenzie Silvey each had 15 points for Edwardsville in the title game; Rachel Pranger added 12 points and Amayha Dycus had eight points.

Edwardsville coach said her team played well, especially in the second half.

"We rebounded well and guarded our opponents well," she said. "I was most proud of our defensive effort in the tourney."

Belleville East will be an athletic and quick opponent tonight," Blade said.

EDWARDSVILLE 51, MASSAC COUNTY 26: Makenzie Silvey had 11 points as Edwardsville got out of the gate quickly and overwhelmed Metropolis (Ill.) Massac County 51-26 in the semifinals of the Carbondale Mid-Winter Classic Friday night.

The Tigers (18-0) will face Collinsville, who downed four-time defending champ Carbondale 70-59, for the tournament title Saturday afternoon.

Criste'on Waters and Rachel Pranger each chipped in 10 points for the Tigers. The Patriots (12-8) were led by Emily Hoard with 11 points and Gracyn McBride with 10.

