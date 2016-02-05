Edwardsville's Makenzie Silvey pushes in a pass in a recent game. She scored 22 points on Thursday night against East St. Louis at East St. Louis. (Photo by Dan Brannan)GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 60, EAST ST. LOUIS 32: Edwardsville got out of the gates quickly at East St. Louis Thursday night, jumping out to a 26-2 lead about midway through the second term on their way to a 60-32 win over the Flyers in a Southwestern Conference clash.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The win assured the Tigers no worse than equal first place in the SWC race this year, taking their record to 24-1 overall and 11-1 in the league with two games to go at O'Fallon and Alton next week.

Rachel Pranger led the Tigers with a 22-point night, with Makenzie Silvey also scoring 22 and Criste'on Waters 12. Darriel Hicks led East St. Louis with 12 points, with Rokelle Stanley adding 10 points.

More like this:

Today - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, April 4, 2024

Yesterday - Wednesday, April 3 Sports Round-Up: Several Games Cancelled, McGivney Baseball Pounds Staunton 25-4, Southwestern Boys Fall To Columbia

Feb 2, 2024 - Kahoks Dispatch Shorthanded East Side In Fight For SWC Lead

Yesterday - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, April 3, 2024

6 days ago - Both Tigers' Teams Move Into Semifinals, Other Local Teams Fare Well In Edwardsville Boys Tennis Spring Invite

 