EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville has held a girls basketball holiday tournament since 2009.

The Tigers' record in that tournament, after yesterday's games?

A remarkable 28-0.

The Tigers won their seventh straight title thanks to a final-quarter run to get past Chicago Simeon 68-46 in the tournament final at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, EHS defeated Jacksonville 69-35 to complete group play.

Makenzie Silvey led the Tigers in the final with 19 points, with Criste'on Waters adding 13, Rachel Pranger 12 and Aaliyah Box 11. Jamyra McChristine led the Wolverines with 18 points, with Holly Sanders adding 12.

In the group-play finale against the Crimsons, Pranger had 24 points to lead Edwardsville, with Waters scoring 18 and Silvey 10. The Crimsons were led by Olivia Kaufmann with 15 points, with Daisy Wood adding six.

Silvey and Martin were named to the all-tourney team.

TUESDAY SCORES

Teutopolis 41, DeKalb 30

McCluer North 48, McHenry 41

Edwardsville 69, Jacksonville 35

Chicago Simeon 48, Sacred Heart Griffin 35

Seventh Place - DeKalb 52, McHenry 50

Fifth Place - McCluer North , 69, Jacksonville 49

Third Place - Sacred Heart Griffin 61, Teutopolis 56

Championship - Edwardsville 68, Chicago Simeon 46

