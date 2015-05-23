WATERLOO – Edwardsville's softball team scored once in the third, twice in the fourth and once in the sixth, then had to hold off a comeback to hand Waterloo their first loss of the season, the Tigers downing the Bulldogs 4-2 in Waterloo Friday.

Hayli Green had a 2-for-4 day for Edwardsville with double and two runs scored. Jordan Corby was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI for the Tigers (24-4), Torrie Kruse was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Megan Radae was 1-for-2 with a double and a RBI, MacKenzie Marshall 1-for-3 with a RBI, Katelyn Bobrowski 1-for-3 with a run scored and Amayah Dycus had a RBI.

Jennifer Kocevar went the distance for the win, giving up two earned runs and six hits while striking out one for the Tigers.

