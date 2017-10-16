Abby Korak and Abby Schrobligin led the Tigers in the Southwestern Conference Meet this past Friday. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

O'FALLON - The Edwardsville girls cross country teams was dominant in Friday's Southwestern Conference Meet at the Milburn Campus of O'Fallon Township High School.

The Tiger girls swept the top four places to win the team title with 18 points, followed by OTHS (48), BTHS East (83), Granite (129), Collinsville (138), Alton (145), East St. Louis (189) and BTHS West (216).

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby Korak (17:52.54), Abby Schrobligin (18:02.23), Melissa Spencer (18:12.05) and Emily England (18:29.28) swept the top four places, with Jaycie Hudson (19:06.87) finishing in eighth to round out the scoring; Elise Krone (ninth in 19:06.95) and Hannah Stuart (14th in 19:53.98) also finished in the top 15 for EHS.

Granite City's Alyssa Comer (18th in 20:59.26) was the Warriors' top runner of the day, while Alton's Lily Crader (22nd in 21:36.22) was the Redbirds' top-finishing runner.

Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said he thought the overall effort was solid for his girls on Friday.

“Our top four girls ran outstanding,” Patrylak said. “When you look at how good O’Fallon’s ladies have been and to finish strong and have four runners in the top four is pretty impressive on the girls side.”

More like this:

2 days ago - Twyman Wins Individual Title, Harris Finishes Second, Tigers Get Four Into Top Ten To Win Boys Large School Madison County Title

Sep 25, 2023 - Weekend Sports Round-Up: Johnson Captures Crown For Tigers, Suhre Brothers Shine; Carlinville and Greenfield Win In Football

Aug 30, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup

Sep 19, 2023 - Three Runners Place In Top Five, Edwardsville Wins 57th Invite Meet, Alton Boys In Top 10

Sep 5, 2023 - Thompson, Coll Finish In Top Ten, All Seven Edwardsville Runners Finish In Top 25, Other Area Girls Also Shine At Granite Invite

 