O'FALLON - The Edwardsville girls cross country teams was dominant in Friday's Southwestern Conference Meet at the Milburn Campus of O'Fallon Township High School.

The Tiger girls swept the top four places to win the team title with 18 points, followed by OTHS (48), BTHS East (83), Granite (129), Collinsville (138), Alton (145), East St. Louis (189) and BTHS West (216).

Abby Korak (17:52.54), Abby Schrobligin (18:02.23), Melissa Spencer (18:12.05) and Emily England (18:29.28) swept the top four places, with Jaycie Hudson (19:06.87) finishing in eighth to round out the scoring; Elise Krone (ninth in 19:06.95) and Hannah Stuart (14th in 19:53.98) also finished in the top 15 for EHS.

Granite City's Alyssa Comer (18th in 20:59.26) was the Warriors' top runner of the day, while Alton's Lily Crader (22nd in 21:36.22) was the Redbirds' top-finishing runner.

Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said he thought the overall effort was solid for his girls on Friday.

“Our top four girls ran outstanding,” Patrylak said. “When you look at how good O’Fallon’s ladies have been and to finish strong and have four runners in the top four is pretty impressive on the girls side.”

