HIGHLAND - Despite the rain from the thunderstorms that moved through the St. Louis area late Tuesday evening. Edwardsville's girls track team put on great and consistent performances to win the large school Madison County track meet at Highland's Bulldog Stadium.

The Tigers won with 152 points, with Alton coming in second at 112 points, the host Bulldogs were third with 101 points, Collinsville was fourth with 76 points, Triad placed fifth at 55 points, and Granite City wound up in sixth with 50 points.

It was Collinsville who won the 100 meters, with Kwanza Henderson coming in at 13.16 seconds, with Justice Haynes of Alton second at 13.33 seconds, and Paige Sanders of Edwardsville third at 13.40 seconds. In the 200 meters, Henderson won her second event of the day, winding up with a time of 26.59 seconds, with London Hopkins of Edwardsville second at 26.76 seconds, and the Kahoks' Talesha Gilmore was third at 27.21 seconds. The 400 meters was won by Alton's NeVeah Bryant at 59.09 seconds, with Jenna Michaels of Edwardsville second at 1:04.52, and Toby Hawkes of Collinsville was third at 1:05.72.

The Bulldogs claimed the top two spots in the 800 meters, with Peyton Frey the winner at 2:26.14, and Kallie Hubbard the runner-up at 2:31.96. Chloe Miller of Alton was third at 2:34.97. In the 1,600 meters, Emma Patrick of Edwardsville took first in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:24.70, with teammate Olivia Coll second at 5:26.07, and Emilee Franklin of Granite City third at 5:40.79. In the 3,200 meters, Ava Horsfall of the Tigers won the event at 12:33.39, with Sophia Helfrich of Alton placing second at 13:00.91. and Highland's Rowan Passmore came in third at 13:15.89.

In the hurdles races, Ja'Kayla Steen of the Redbirds won the 100 meters with a time of 17.19 seconds, with Alexis Gurley of Highland second at 18.38 seconds, and Mackenzie King of the Kahoks third at 18.87 seconds. In the 300 meters, the Tigers' Adara Martin won with a time of 48.12 seconds, with Ava Gallis of the Knights second at 50.63 seconds, and Steen came in third at 51.91 seconds.

The results of the relay races showed Edwardsville winning the 4x100 meters at 50.17 seconds, with Collinsville second at 50.95 seconds, and Triad coming in third at 51.56 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the winner was Alton at 1:49.50, with Edwardsville second at 1:49.76, and Highland was third at 1:51.54. In the 4x400 meters, The Tigers came out on top at 4:10.76, with the Bulldogs second at 4:11.41, and the Warriors were third at 4:31.42. In the 4x800 meters, taking the win was Edwardsville. at 9:53.84, with Alton second at 10:32.74, and Triad was third at 10:45.55.

Over in the field events. Granite's Emily Sykes won the shot put, having a toss of 11.86 meters, with Highland's Larissa Taylor second at 9.35 meters, and teammate Kylee Sowers was third at 9.23 meters. In the discus throw, Sykes won her second event, going for a distance of 38.32 meters, with Joi Story of Edwardsville second at 36.28 meters, and Ellie Rhinehart of Collinsville was third at 34.28 meters. The high jump was won by Kaylea Lacey of Alton, who cleared 1.54 meters, with second place going to Makenna Witham of Triad, who went over at 1.51 meters, and in third place was Camryn Emig of Collinsville, who cleared 1.45 meters.

Jaylinn Bell of the Tigers won the pole vault, going over at 2.60 meters, with Blakely Betz of Highland second at 2.45 meters, and Addison Yammitz of Edwardsville third, clearing 2.30 meters. In the long jump, Julianne Lindsco of the Bulldogs won, going 4.57 meters, with teammate Sophia Thomas second at 4.47 meters, and Aryanna Anthony of Alton third at 4.44 meters. The triple jump winner was Bryant, who went 10.16 meters, with Maya Pollard of Highland second at 9.50 meters, and Alyssa Posten of the Warriors was third at 9.42 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

