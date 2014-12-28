The Edwardsville girls basketball team captured first place in the Tiger Holiday Classic Tourney on Saturday night with a decisive 60-38 victory over Rockford Auburn.

By the half, the Lady Tigers were in complete command with a 28-10 lead and they never looked back.

The Lady Tigers improved to 12-0 with the win. Freshmen Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin and sophomore Criste'on Waters were named all-tourney.

"I thought we did a really good job," Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. "I thought we lost our composure a little bit when it got really physical but for young kids I thought they did a really good job with it. They responded well to the challenge because I thought Rockford Auburn is awfully good. They may not have played great in this tournament, but they are a handful for sure."

Mackenzie Silvey had 15 points in the championship game; Pranger had 12 and Waters 11.

Blade said she felt the Lady Tigers' timing was much better in the games against Rockford Auburn and Jacksonville.

"The mentality was better and more of what we are capable of doing which is good to see," Blade said. "They responded well. Our goal was to get into the championship and see how it goes. I was really pleased with their effort today."

Earlier in the day, Edwardsville's girls routed Jacksonville 58-17. Pranger had 22 points in that contest; Silvey added nine points.

