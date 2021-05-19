COLLINSVILLE - The girls track team at Edwardsville High had a big day in the large school Madison County track meet on Tuesday at Collinsville's Kahok Stadium, winning the meet by a big margin and breaking a barrier in doing so.

The Tigers won the meet with 208 points, with Highland coming in second with 128 points, Alton was third at 102 points, Granite City was fourth with 66 points and the host Kahoks came in fifth with 28 points.

Alton got off to a great start in the 100 meters, with Renee Raglin winning the race with a time of 12.65 seconds, with Edwardsville's Sasha Daughrity second at 13.28 seconds, third place went to Collinsville's Addy Johnson at 1376 seconds, Granite City's Martaejia Murphy was fourth at 13.85 seconds, the Tigers' Annisyn Krebs-Carr was fifth at 13.93 seconds and the Warriors' ITaljia Miller-Brown was sixth at 14.01 seconds. Raglin and Daughrity finished one-two in the 200 meters, with Raglin coming in at 26.88 seconds, Daughrity had a time of 27.72, Murphy came in third at 28.09 seconds, Edwardsville's Paige Sanders was fourth at 28.68 seconds, Miller-Brown was fifth at 28.72 seconds and Highland's Faith Brindley was sixth at 29.74 seconds.

In the 400 meters, the Warriors' Claire Sykes was the winner with a time of 1:04.59, with Edwardsville's Madison Lein second at 1:06.58, Khrisma Gregory of the Kahoks was third at 1:07.70, fourth place went to Alton's Sophie Rose at 1:08.80, in fifth place was Allie Stover of the Tigers at 1:09.50 and in sixth place was Trista White of Alton, who came in at 1:13.38. Edwardsville's Riley Knoyle won the 800 meters with a time of 2:21.49, with teammate Kaitlyn Loyet second at 2:23.12, Lacey Kunz of the Warriors was third at 2:25.19, teammate Lauryn Fenoglio was fourth at 2:36.86, fifth place went to the Kahoks' Margaret Fitzgerald at 2:44.40 and Eva Schwab of Alton was sixth at 2:54.46.

In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Edwardsville's Whitney Dyckman, who had a time of 5:39.00, with teammate Madison Strotheide second at 5:43.27, Sophie Paschel of the Redbirds was third at 5:56.12, Lillian Harris of Granite was fourth at 6:12.12, Highland's Maddie Dortch was fifth at 6:17.95 and Madison Tanksley of the Warriors was sixth at 6:50.62. In the 3,200 meters, Lillian Welsh of Edwardsville took the win at 13:16.93, with Highland's Danielle Little second at 13:29.12, teammate Taryn Keeney was third at 13:33.96, fourth place went to the Tigers' Maggie Pifer at 14:41.88 and the Kahoks' Colleen Zinke was fifth at 16:08.53.

In the hurdles races, Edwardsville's Marcie Billings won the 100 meters with a time of 17.59 seconds, with Alton's Savannah McMurray second at 17.94 seconds, the Tigers' Miyah Curry third at 19.39 seconds, fourth place went to the Redbirds' Kareena Hunter at 19.47 seconds, Highland's Cheyenne Choat was fifth at 21.01 seconds and Ameeriya Lambert of Granite was sixth at 21.90 seconds. The 300 meter race was won by Sydnee Campbell of Edwardsville, who came in at 50.09 seconds, McMurray was second at 51.83 seconds, Krista Rittenhouse of the Bulldogs was third at 56.77 seconds, in fourth place was Curry at 59.49 seconds, Lambert came in fifth at 1:04.71 and Brooklyn Lackey of Highland was sixth at 1:11.63.

In the relay races, Alton took the 4x100 race at 51.78 seconds, with Edwardsville second at 51.91 seconds, Collinsville was third at 55.12 seconds, Granite came in fourth at 55.97 seconds and Highland was fifth at 58.23 seconds. In the 4x200 race, Alton won its second relay of the day, coming in at 1:52.35, with Edwardsville second at 1:52.67, Granite third at 1:58.14 and Highland was fourth at 2:05.78. The Tigers got the win in the 4x400 relay, finishing with a time of 4:14.88, with the Redbirds second at 4:32.13, the Kahoks third at 4:46.85 and the Bulldogs fourth at 4:54.79. In the 4x800 meters, Edwardsville won the race with a time of 10:07.22, Highland was second at 11:36.18, Granite City came in third at 11:39.01 and Alton was fourth at 11:41.57.

In the field events, Lydia Hadowsky of the Bulldogs won the high jump, going over at 1.43 meters, with Edwardsville's Dallas Jenkinds and Highland's Lauren Maas tying for second at 1.38 meters, Jenkinds awarded second on fewer misses. The pole vault was won by Tanille Thompson of the Bulldogs, who went over at 2.44 meters, Campbell and teammate Emilie Fry tied for second, both going over at 2.13 meters, with Campbell placing second on the fewest misses tiebreak, and Rittenhouse was fourth at 1.98 meters.

Paige Sanders of the Tigers took the long jump with a distance of 4.77 meters, with teammate Olivia Baca coming in second at 4.66 meters, Alton's Kahliyah Goree was third at 4.65 meters, fourth place went to Highland's Faith Brindley at 4.07 meters, with the Redbirds' Judy Morgan coming in fifth, also at 4.07 meters and the Warriors' Lucy Brooks was sixth at 3.69 meters. In the triple jump, McMurray was the winner with a leap of 9.06 meters, with Highland's Grace Meyer second at 8.41 meters.

In the shot put, Highland's Taylor Kesner was the winner with a throw of 11.82 meters, Maddie Grimes of the Tigers was second at 11.28 meters, the Bulldogs' Josie Hapack was third at 10.02 meters, in fourth place was Granite's Emily Sykes at 9.80 meters, Jenkinds was fifth at 9.53 meters and the Warriors' Karen Willaredt was sixth at 9.48 meters. In the discus throw, Hapack and Kesner finished one-two, with Hapack's winning throw at 37.36 meters and Kesner tossing 37.27 meters. Edwardsville's Kaitlyn Morningstar was third at 35.64 meters, with teammate Gabby Saye fourth at 33.32 meters, fifth place was Sykes at 32.30 meters and Willaredt came in sixth at 32.04 meters.

