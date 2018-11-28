GIRLS MATCH: EDWARDSVILLE 33, ALTON 7

EDWARDSVILLE - Sydney Sahuri rolled a 580 set and Rylee Langendorf threw a 511 as Edwardsville’s girls bowling team defeated Alton 33-7 at Edisons Entertainment Center.

The Edwardsville girls’ team received a big series from Sahuri and Langendorf in their win over the Redbirds. Langendorf led the way with a 611 series from games of 168, 170 and 173, while Sahuri had a 580 series, bowling games of 202, 187 and 191.

Moscardelli feels that the girls program has made tremendous strides in the last two seasons, going 3-11 in duals last season after going winless in 2016-17.

“it had been a couple of years, and so that was a really big deal for the program, and that was a really good step forward,” Moscardelli said, “and this year, we’ve only had five practices, and we’ve gotten off to a great start. The girls are really motivated this year, and they’re really hungry and they want to do the best they can this year. So, I’m really excited to see what they have to bring forward and where we’re going to get to at the end of the year.”

The Tigers missed out on advancing as a team to the IHSA sectional meet by one spot, finishing fifth in the regional. It’s a big boost to the team’s confidence, knowing that they can take the next step forward.

“Yeah, I think the way they finished last year, I think they were really disappointed,” Moscardelli said, “because they wanted to move out of the regional as a team, and when they saw how close that they were, by picking some more spares, they could have went there. Some other teams that could have potentially matched with, they could have been the same quality team. And so, I saw that in the tournament this past weekend, you know, they stayed in the top six all day; they were in the top four the first half. And so, I think that is just a really good preview of what we’ve got this season, because that’s just the top four out of all those area teams, not just our conference. And so, that’s a really good preview for what me might see at the end of this season when we do get teams that are non conference at those regional sites.”

Meanwhile, the Redbird girls do have some bright spots, with three seniors on the team.

“The rest of the team, Ashley (Westbrook) and Alex (Bergin) are both seniors, and the other one that’s a senior is Robi Dublo,” Meyer said. “Robi is just having a little bit of – she can do better. And today, she was inconsistent, but she can grow and do pretty good. The other one is her sister, Sami, and then we have Regan Spinks, who is a freshman. She’s learning; she’s got a long way to go, Regan does. But, I mean, as far as the other three seniors and everything, if we can pull them out, work with them to be strong, and show the younger ones, we’ll see what happens.

“All in all, everything is looking OK,” Meyer also said. “I’m happy with it, I think it’ll be fine. I really want to try to push Ashley and Alex to help carry the team a little more, and especially push them because I hope those two get a chance to go to state come February.”

In addition to Sahuri and Langendorf’s series, Rachel McTague bowled a 483 set, Maren McSpann had a 446 and Amy Malcharek tossed a 416.

Bergin led the way for Alton with a 604 series, consisting of games of 182, 242 and 180, while Westbrook had a 601 series, with games of 165, 242 and 194. Dublo had a 343 series, and Spinks had a 236 series.

JUNIOR VARSITY

In the girls’ junior varsity match, Edwardsville’s Charlie Hayes led the Tigers with a 436 series, followed by Ashley Kuethe’s 425. Emilie Fry rolled a 260 set, and Prae Nuanpean had a 202 series. Alton were unable to field a team for the match.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

