



IHSA CLASS 4A ALTON REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

EDWARDSVILLE 12, GRANITE CITY 2 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville scored three times in their half of the first and had no trouble as the Tigers eliminated Granite City 12-2 in a semifinal match of the IHSA Class 4A Alton Regional Tuesday afternoon.

The win put the 26-4 Tigers into Saturday's regional final against the Alton-Quincy winner; that game is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the final scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Hayli Green led the Tigers with a 2-for-2 day at the plate with a double and three runs scored, while Megan Radae was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Jordan Corby 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Amayha Dycus 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored, Ari Arnold 1-for-4 with a RBI, Rachel Anderson 1-for-3 with a run scored, Sara Radae 1-for-1 with a RBI and a run scored and Katelyn Bobrowski and Torrie Kruse also scoring.

Allison Loehr got the win by tossing four innings, giving up no hits and striking out five; Jordan Garella pitched the fifth, giving up two earned runs and two hits while fanning none.

