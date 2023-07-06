EDWARDSVILLE - Aaron Fricke grew up in O’Fallon, IL and spent so much of his time in Edwardsville with his cousins that it became a second childhood home for him. After spending 20 years in Texas, Fricke, his wife and two children (14 and 17) moved to St. Louis and opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes in Fairview Heights to be closer to Fricke’s childhood home.

The family opened the Edwardsville location as a passion project, making a long-time dream finally come to fruition.

“Bundt cakes mean family to me,” Fricke says.

After his youngest overcame a very rare form of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Fricke and his wife wanted to start this business as something they could build for their children.

The family is looking forward to celebrating their grand opening, including appreciation days, a ribbon cutting, free Bundtlets for a Year giveaway, and a benefit day to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (see details below).

GRAND OPENING EVENTS

Monday-Thursday, July 10-13

Community Appreciation Days – They will recognize some of the amazing people in the community with a Free Bundtlet with the purchase of one: Monday – Healthcare Workers, Tuesday - First Responders and Military, Wednesday – Teachers and School Staff and Thursday - City Employees.

9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. – Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Foundation Benefit Day – 20% of sales will be donated to this organization dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers.

11 a.m. – Ribbon cutting with the Edwardsville/Glen Chamber of Commerce

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Free Bundtlets for a Year for the First 50 guests age 18+.

For all details, email edwardsville-il@nothingbundtcakes.com.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 6151 Trace Parkway Dr. and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The concept combines the warmth of nostalgia with a fresh, modern approach. The luscious cakes are made with the finest ingredients, including real eggs, butter and cream cheese, in 40 unique designs and 10 delicious flavors.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with more than 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp’s 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List, Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Hall of Fame and, for eight years running, Franchise Times’ “Fast and Serious.” For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

