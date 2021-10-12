EDWARDSVILLE — Halloween comes back to Edwardsville bigger and better than ever in 2021. The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department invites clubs, organizations, and businesses to be part of a new addition to their Halloween Party in the Park on Saturday, October 30th, leading into the annual Trick-or-Treating Downtown in the afternoon. Families can join in the festivities early in the day, get a nap in and head back out Saturday night to trick-or-treat around their neighborhoods!

On Saturday, October 30th, from 10 AM to 12:00 PM, the community is invited to enjoy the Community Candy Walk at City Park by the Edwardsville Library. Sponsored by First Community Credit Union, the Community Candy Walk will include local businesses and organizations that will line the sidewalks around City Park with decorated booths/spaces and give out treats. Little trick-or-treaters can participate in the annual Costume Contest at noon with categories covering all age groups plus group costumes and pets. GCS Credit Union has once again sponsored the prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd

“Last year was such a success with our trunk-or-treat at Plummer Park that we want to bring that same energy and fun to our annual event in City Park the Saturday before Halloween,” said Event Coordinator Trina Vetter. “Trunkers and Treaters raved about it so much that we stayed open an extra two hours. We are going to revive that in City Park.”

Head off down to Main Street for some Downtown Trick-or-Treating. This annual treat train will go until 2:30 PM.

“This will prove to be a fun and festive Halloween weekend. Edwardsville is taking it up a notch,” said Vetter. Trick or Treating happens around Edwardsville neighborhoods with two options of either October 30th or October 31st from noon to 9:00 PM. With the well-known and loved downtown Halloween parade occurring October 31st, most homes focus their treat getting and giving to the night of October 30th.

The City has also released Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat guidelines in hopes of promoting a Healthy Halloween. Those guidelines are:

Keep your group size limited to those in your immediate household.

Remain 6’ away from anyone outside of your group.

Whether handing out candy or going out trick-or-treating, be courteous to others by wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth.

Drop the candy into awaiting trick-or-treaters’ bags and avoid allowing kids to reach into bowls on their own.

Place a distribution table or another barrier between yourself and visiting trick or treaters and layout candy for others to grab.

Set up on your driveway as they are usually wider and give more room for trick or treaters to come up and get candy than going door to door.

If you are not participating, remember to turn off your front lights as it signals to others that your house is not handing out candy this year.

If you feel sick or have been around someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 or the Delta variant, stay home and enjoy the Halloween holiday remotely this year.

The weekend will come to a close with the Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade on Sunday, October 31st at 6:30 PM. The parade starts at Lincoln Middle School and travels down Vandalia to Main Street with floats, marching bands, and candy galore. This year’s theme is “Masquerade on Main Street.” If you cannot make the parade, you can watch it live on The City of Edwardsville’s Facebook page for the first time this year.

Watch The City of Edwardsville website at www.cityofedwardsville.com and their Facebook page for more information on autumn ideas, including tips and tricks to help make this Halloween fun, festive, and healthy. “I think Halloween has grown to be one of the biggest holidays after Christmas. It is a time for people to step back and enjoy the season and step away from the stress of everyday life for a moment,” said Vetter.

The City of Edwardsville is in Madison County, Illinois.

