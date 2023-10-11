Sam WittekEAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Edwardsville native Sam Wittek has earned multiple scholarships to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2023-2024 school year.

The scholarships were:

Honors Scholarship

Honors Fellowship

Out-of-State Award

William "Bill" Bingham Memorial Scholarship

Five hundred sixty-five incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for this year.

