Edwardsville Freshman Sam Wittek Earns Multiple Scholarships To UW-Eau Claire
Submitted by Wisconsin-Eau Claire
October 11, 2023 11:40 AM October 11, 2023 11:47 AM
Listen to the story
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Edwardsville native Sam Wittek has earned multiple scholarships to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2023-2024 school year.
The scholarships were:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Honors Scholarship
Article continues after sponsor message
Honors Fellowship
Out-of-State Award
William "Bill" Bingham Memorial Scholarship
Five hundred sixty-five incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for this year.
More like this: