Edwardsville Freshman Sam Wittek Earns Multiple Scholarships To UW-Eau Claire Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Edwardsville native Sam Wittek has earned multiple scholarships to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2023-2024 school year. The scholarships were: Honors Scholarship Article continues after sponsor message Honors Fellowship Out-of-State Award William "Bill" Bingham Memorial Scholarship Five hundred sixty-five incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for this year. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!