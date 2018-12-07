EDWARDSVILLE - With the sound of holiday carols, quickly comes the annual Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 "Christmas with a Cop" program.

This year's special event is planned for Saturday, Dec. 15. The Christmas with a Cop begins at 8 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St. in Edwardsville, where 20 pre-selected children will receive a free breakfast cooked by police officers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Afterward, the children will be escorted in squad cars to Target, where they are paired up with an officer and each given $200 to spend on holiday gifts. After all the gifts are purchased, the children will accompany the officers to a gift-wrapping table where they will have each gifts wrapped by volunteers.

"The 'Christmas with a Cop' program enables officers and volunteers to spread Christmas cheer while getting to know some of the citizens of the community," the Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 said in a release. "The positive interaction that takes places between the officers, children and their families is something that lasts a lifetime."

The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 said it would like to extend thanks to Target, as well as, the numerous private donors within the community to help them benefit more children in need.

More like this: