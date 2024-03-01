EDWARDSVILLE – The Lynne F. Solon Foundation, an Edwardsville-based non-profit

organization that helps those with physical and learning disabilities, is being recognized for 30 years supporting the American Diabetes Association.

Over the last 30 years, the Lynne F. Solon Foundation has supported the American Diabetes Association’s summer camps for youth with type 1 diabetes.

“The Foundation has provided a significant amount of financial assistance for camper registration fees given to the families with limited incomes, allowing their children to attend camp as well as providing much needed items like two-way radios to allow camp staff to better communicate with each other during the camp sessions,” says Lynne F. Solon Foundation board member Bart Solon. “The Foundation has seen first-hand how the camp experience can improve the quality of life for children with type 1 diabetes. We are gratified to assist the American Diabetes Association’s support of children with diabetes and their families through camp.”

