EDWARDSVILLE – Area residents are invited to put their cards on the table during the Texas Hold'Em Tournament scheduled for Saturday, November 10 at the Edwardsville K of C Hall, 7132 Marine Road. The tournament is sponsored by Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 244 and the proceeds will be used to support Christmas With a Cop, youth sports teams, and other charitable causes in the community.

Doors open at 6 p.m. November 10 and the tournament starts at 7 p.m. There is a $50 buy-in charge, which entitles the player to two beverages. There is a $10 optional best hand. Players must be 18 years of age or older, and there will be a $500 first place prize, with cash prizes also awarded to the second and third place finishers.

“This is one gamble worth taking, because the money raised at the Texas Hold'Em Tournament supports those who need it most in the Edwardsville area,” said FOP Lodge 244 President Wes Nolden. “Come on down and enjoy a night of fun, fellowship and competition, and leave knowing you've helped make a difference in our community.”

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. With a proud tradition of officers representing officers, the FOP is the most respected and most recognized police organization in the country. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, proudly representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers - more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide. Visit www.ilfop.org for more information.

