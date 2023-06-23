EDWARDSVILLE - An Independence Day celebration to remember is in the works for Saturday, July 1, as the annual Edwardsville fireworks extravaganza returns to American Legion Post 199.

The City of Edwardsville and the American Legion are once again teaming up to provide this free community event to celebrate the Fourth of July. “This is always one of the highlights of the summer season,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We’re proud to continue the long tradition of partnering with the American Legion to offer this event.” This year’s celebration will feature an expanded lineup, including multiple food trucks and vendors; outdoor drink stations throughout the American Legion grounds; two concerts, including the Edwardsville Municipal Band; shuttles to transport visitors from two parking areas and, of course, the fireworks display to cap off the night. Wes Sterling, the commander of American Legion Post 199, said it made sense to offer more food and drink options, in addition to what the Legion offers, and to place those throughout the vast visitor seating areas.

Sterling added that the American Legion organizers are happy to host this patriotic, family-friendly event.

“I’ve always thought of it as a bridge between the City and the veterans,” he said. In addition to the City and American Legion Post 199, Edwardsville Township also contributed to help make this year’s event possible. In the event of rain, an alternate date will be determined.

The schedule of events for Saturday, July 1, is as follows:

4-6:30 p.m.: Local acoustic duo Lanny & Julie will perform.

7-9 p.m.: The Edwardsville Municipal Band takes the stage.

9 p.m.: The fireworks display gets underway, and will last approximately 20 minutes.

Accessible parking for those with disabilities will be available on the American Legion Post grounds, at 58 S. State Route 157. All others should park at Lincoln Middle School, 145 West Street, or Eden Church of Edwardsville, 903 N. Second Street.

Shuttles will run among the three locations throughout the event, stopping about 40 minutes after the fireworks display ends. The event organizers, along with the Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments, encourage the public to take advantage of the City’s July Fourth festivities as a way to safely celebrate Independence Day.

The City reminds the public that Edwardsville ordinances mirror Illinois laws and prohibit individuals from using, selling, delivering, exploding or possessing fireworks. The only fireworks allowed for individuals in Illinois include sparklers, small-cap guns, smoke devices, party poppers and snappers.

