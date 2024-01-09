EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville firefighter/paramedic Mark Vann recently completed his first year with the department and he is being featured as a Difference Maker in that community.

Vann was appointed to the Edwardsville Fire Department in 2023.

“He brought a great deal of fire service and emergency medical service experience to the job,” Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. Vann previously had volunteered with the Rosewood Heights and Bethalto fire departments. Along with that, he had been employed by Alton Memorial EMS. He also had been a member of the Edwardsville Fire Department Explorer Post.

Vann said he enjoys training alongside and the knowledge he gains from the other Edwardsville firefighters.

"I really enjoy working in a busy and fast-paced department,” he said.

Vann added that in his off time, he enjoys fishing and playing guitar.

Mark is married; his wife is Megan.

