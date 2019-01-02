EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire and EMS, along with several other agencies, responded to an intense barn fire in the 7300 block of Pin Oak Road, Edwardsville, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, New Year's Day night.

Edwardsville responded with an engine, ambulance, and chief, Deputy Chief James Whiteford said. "Other agencies called to the scene included the Marine Fire Protection District, Troy Fire, Worden Fire, Hamel Fire, and the Madison County Rehab Unit. The home on Pin Oak Road was in the Marine Fire Protection District.

Article continues after sponsor message

"There were no injuries from the fire and no animals were harmed. There were no hydrants near the property so tanker trucks called water tenders were used to fill up at remote hydrants and truck water to the scene."

Whiteford said the barn held a large amount of hay, which made it more flammable.

"A track hoe was eventually called in to tear down one wall of the structure and remove the hay so it could be extinguished," Deputy Chief Whiteford said. "The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The last units left the scene around 2:30 a.m."

More like this: