EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke Friday morning in the basement in a townhouse in the 1600 block of North Main St. in Edwardsville, but thankfully, the situation was resolved and no additional fire support was needed.

Edwardsville Police did reroute traffic and block the area because the Edwardsville Fire equipment was in the middle of the roadway for a few minutes after the call around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Edwardsville Fire Department Lt. Todd Holder said the area was inspected by the firefighters and the smoke was no longer visible when they arrived. Those in the townhouse were asked to have someone check out their heating and cooling unit and appliances to see if they could find out if there is a problem that needs to be soon repaired.

