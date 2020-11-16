EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department was dispatched for an outbuilding on fire at 11:20 p.m. Sunday night in the 4800 block of IL-159.

Edwardsville called for a Box Alarm to help battle the blaze. Wood River, Glen Carbon, and Hamel Fire Departments responded to the scene to help.

When firefighters arrived heavy fire was showing throughout the outbuilding. No injuries were reported. The fire department was able to put the fire out quickly.

The building was a total loss.

