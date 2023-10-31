EDWARDSVILLE – Amid an earlier-than-typical cold weather snap, the Edwardsville Fire Department would like to remind residents to pay attention to weather advisories, avoid safety risks and to take steps to remain warm as the temperatures drop.

The following tips can help residents to stay safe when wintry weather is in the forecast:

Avoid using ovens and stoves as alternate heating sources; these are potentially dangerous sources of carbon monoxide and fire.

If you are using a portable heater, plug it directly into a wall outlet — do not use extension cords or power strips as they can easily start fires.

Keep portable heaters away from other items and never set anything on top of a portable heater.

Wear appropriate clothing when going outside. Add layers to increase warmth, and be sure to protect your face, ears and hands.

Be aware of your vehicle’s fuel level; don’t risk running out of gas.

Keep winter supplies such as spare blankets, gloves and hats in your vehicle.

The City of Edwardsville is working in cooperation with the following facilities to provide warming stations throughout the winter. From now through spring of 2024, whenever the temperatures drop below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit) the following facilities will be available as warming stations during listed hours:

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St. -- (618) 692-7556 Hours: Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Main Street Community Center: 1003 N. Main St. – (618) 656-0300 Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

YMCA Meyer Center: 7348 Goshen Road – (618) 655-1460 Hours: Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA Niebur Center: 1200 Esic Drive – (618) 656-0436 Hours: Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. 9 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Questions can be directed to the

Edwardsville Fire Department at 618-692-7540 or the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

