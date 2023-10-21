EDWARDSVILLE – Three Edwardsville Fire Department members moved up the ladder this week as the department expanded its ranks to include an assistant fire chief. The three veteran firefighter/paramedics took the oath of office for their new rank at the Tuesday, October 17, City Council meeting.

Capt. Bob Morgan, who has been with the Edwardsville Fire Department for 27 and a half years, was promoted to the assistant fire chief position, which was created in September to officially provide the department with a fire marshal.

Chief James Whiteford said Morgan has already been functioning as a fire marshal, handling many fire prevention and construction inspections.

In the position, Morgan also will assist with training and education, overall management and be available for emergency response. Lt. Ed Burnley was promoted to the rank of captain, filling the role that Morgan previously held. Burnley, who has been with the department for 11 years, oversees technical rescue training activities for Edwardsville and Madison County, too,

Whiteford said. Firefighter/paramedic Tanner Sweetman was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, filling the role that had been held by Burnley. Sweetman, who has been with the department since 2011, has specialized in quality control for emergency medical services in the City and also serves on the department’s truck committee, which handles vehicle maintenance and configuration.

“All three are excellent promotions for the Fire Department,” Whiteford said. “All have already shown great leadership capabilities and heart for the job and I’m just thrilled to have these three moving up in the ranks. This is a great thing for us.” The three promotions took effect immediately

