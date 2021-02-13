Edwardsville Fire Chief Explains Guidelines For Phase 4 Revitalization
EDWARDSVILLE - This is a more detailed explanation of Phase 4 Revitalization for Region 4, which includes Madison County and the City of Edwardsville.
Whiteford explained in Phase 4 masks and social distancing are still required but other limitations have been relaxed. Indoor dining and drinking is permitted for parties of up to 10 people.
More on the guidelines:
• Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 feet apart
• Standing areas (in restaurants or bars) should be limited to no more than 25% of standing area capacity
• Buffets and self-service food stations (e.g. hot and cold bars, bulk items, baked goods) should adhere to additional minimum guidelines
• Self-service beverage fountains are permissible with the additional precautions
• Establishments are encouraged to convert standing areas into seated areas to limit patrons from moving throughout the premise
Meetings and Social Events are permitted as follows
• Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity
· Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms
· Groups should be static for duration of meeting or event. If event includes multiple sessions, participants should remain in one room, and speakers/ presenters should rotate between rooms or be digitally displayed (e.g. projected, livestreamed) in multiple rooms
• Dance floors should remain closed
• Food service should follow Restaurant and Bar guidelines
