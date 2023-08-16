ALTON - After back-to-back fourth place finishes at the Prep Tour Showcase and the Lincoln-Way West Invitational at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington over the weekend, the Edwardsville High School boy's golf team found the third time to be the charm when it comes to reaching the podium.

The Tigers took home second place in another loaded 23-team field at the annual Redbird Classic hosted at the demanding Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

EHS brought out 10 golfers to fill out two teams. The first team, consisting of the program's current top two, junior Mason Lewis and senior Carter Crow, shot a 306.

Lewis and Crow each fired a 1-over par 73 good enough for a tie of second place. Eight total golfers finished with that same score on the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

O'Fallon's Andrew Rottschalk shot even par 72 to win medalist for best individual score.

Rounding out the first team for the Tigers was senior Trey Schroeder (79), senior Kolton Wright (81), and senior Bennett Babington (85).

Edwardsville's second team combined to shoot 333.

Glenwood shot an even 300 to take first place at the tournament with three of their golfers shooting 1-over par 73.

The Tigers will be back in action tomorrow as they try to defend their Madison County crown. That tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. tomorrow, August 17, at Belk Park in Wood River.

More like this: