Edwardsville’s girls’ soccer team concluded its season with a tough 3-2 regional semifinal game loss on Tuesday, but the Tigers posted a 15-5-2 record for an otherwise strong season.

Edwardsville coach Abby Comerford said she was pleased with her team’s overall performance in the regional game on Tuesday.

“Quincy is a good team and they had more heart than us tonight,” she said after the matchup. “We had quite a few chances we didn’t capitalize on and they scored on all three of our breakdowns. We played well all season; some of our scores just didn’t reflect that.”

Quincy coach Travis Dinkhiller was excited after the come-from-behind win.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have such respect for Edwardsville and know our path through the regional comes through Edwardsville whether it is in the semifinals or finals,” he said. “We played hard tonight.”

Edwardsville jumped to a 2-0 lead. Quincy rebounded with two goals and Schay Mulherin made the final goal for the victory.

Allison Pritchard and Mallory Mushill scored the goals for the Tigers.

More like this: