GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

2021 MIDWEST TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND

Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE 1, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 0: Lilly Berry's second quarter goal was all that Edwardsville needed as the Tigers snapped a 12-game losing streak with a win over Westminster of Town And Country, Mo., in the opening round of the Midwest Tournament, the St. Louis area's championship tournament, Tuesday afternoon at Westminster.

Berry's goal came off a perfect pass by Tehani Johnson, who found Berry in the circle, and Berry slotted home a shot just inside the far post for the game's only goal.

Goalie Taylor Molett had seven saves to give the Tigers the win.

Edwardsville is now 4-13-1 and advances to play Whitfield in the second round Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Principia High School The Wildcats end their season 5-13-0.