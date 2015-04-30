BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 5, BELLEVILLE EAST 4: Alex Gray won a key point with a three-set win as Edwardsville held off Belleville East 5-4 in a Southwestern Conference match at home Wednesday.

Gray defeated the Lancers' Jacob Hamilton 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 at No. 3 singles to spur the Tigers' win. Jon Koons, Joe Mezo and Kyle Carlson also took singles wins, while Erik Weller and Carson Ware clinched the victory with a win at No. 3 doubles.

“We knew going in that Belleville East is a very good team,” Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe said. “We played well in singles and lost a couple tie-breakers in doubles, otherwise we would have swept doubles and won 7-2 rather than 5-4. Alex Gray won a tie-breaker after losing the first set and fought really hard. He showed a lot of resilience.”

