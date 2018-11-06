Edwardsville, East St. Louis, Highland play Saturday in IHSA football playoffs
Edwardsville and East St. Louis will both put their IHSA football playoff hopes on the line Saturday night.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Tigers, a 45-16 winner at home over West Aurora in the Class 8A second round, play at the Griffins in a 6 p.m. kickoff. Lincoln-Way East advanced with a 45-0 win over Glen Ellyn Glenbard West in their second-round game.
In Class 7A, East St. Louis, who won at Lombard Glenbard East 56-14, are on the road for the second straight week, traveling to Chicago Mt. Carmel, who won over Lake Zurich in the second round 17-14. The game is set for Chicago’s Gately Stadium, with a 5 p.m. kickoff. The two teams met in the quarterfinals a year ago, with the Caravan winning over the Flyers 21-18.
All 32 games in the eight classes will be played on Saturday, with start times ranging between 1 and 7 p.m.
The Panthers, who eliminated Carrollton 31-6 in the second round last week, will host their Class 1A quarterfinal game against the Trojans, with a 1 p.m. kickoff. Triopia eliminated Arcola 42-0 last week.
In other games involving Metro-East teams, two teams in Class 5A go on the road for their quarterfinal games. Cahokia, who defeated Carbondale 33-0, will play at Country Club Hills Hillcrest, a 40-7 winner over Decatur MacArthur, in a 3 p.m. start. Hillcrest defeated Jersey in the first round 47-0.
Meanwhile, undefeated Highland will play at Joliet Catholic Academy in their quarterfinal game, commencing at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs eliminated Mattoon 56-35 last week, while the Hilltoppers won over Marion 49-7.
If both the Comanches and Bulldogs win their games, it would set up a potential semifinal matchup between the two sides.
The winners go on to the semifinals, which will be played the weekend of Nov. 16-17, with sites, dates and times to be announced by the IHSA. The finals in all eight classes will be played Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 23-24, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana.
More like this: