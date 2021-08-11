EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 teachers and staff kicked off the 2021-2022 school Tuesday morning with a virtual pep rally. Each building was encouraged to wear spirit wear, and when the roll call occurred, each school cheered and showed their school spirit.

A teacher's institute was held in District 7 on Tuesday and open house events are set starting at 5 p.m. around the district. The first day of school is Wednesday, August 11, so those in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area will notice school buses with children transported to and from school.

Speakers during the presentation to teachers, staff, and administrators included District #7 Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Shelton, Board of Education President, John McDole, and Director of Curriculum, Tara Fox.

Dr. Shelton said, “Although we would have loved to have everyone together to kick off the school year, it was still a refreshing way to bring all the staff back to the buildings and create a positive atmosphere across the district! District #7 is ready to welcome back on our students on Wednesday, August 11, for the first (half day) of school.”

