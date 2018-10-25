EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Board President Monica Laurent announced today that the Board of Education will soon view/discuss the Illinois Association of School Boards on-line survey data, which ended on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary numbers indicate the participation of over 200 staff members, 500 parents, plus 70 community members, Laurent said.

"In addition, stakeholder sessions are culminating within the district for certified staff/support staff/administration. The next board meeting has been set for 7 p.m. on November 5, 2018, at Liberty Middle School. The stakeholder input will be compared across groups (staff and community) and presented to the Board of Education in an open meeting. The public is welcome to attend."



More like this:

Related Video: