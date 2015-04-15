Edwardsville defeats Belleville Althoff 2-0; raises funds for autism in game
Edwardsville’s girls’ soccer team battled Belleville Althoff to the end Tuesday night and scrapped to a 2-0 victory.
The game also had significance in other ways, as it was an “Action for Autism” fund-raising event.
Donations were collected during lunch and Althoff also collected donations. The money from the concessions stand and a silent auction also went toward the cause.
“Our girls worked as a team and played together,” Edwardsville soccer coach Abby Comerford said. “The girls also love doing the ‘Action for Autism’ fund-raiser.”
Edwardsville improves to 8-1-2 with the win.
Comerford was especially pleased with her team’s defensive effort and thought that was one of the keys to the victory.
EHS scored first as Allison Pritchard took a pass to goal from Abby Crabtree in the third minute. Freshman Wegan Woll added a goal. Goalkeeper Lauren Serfas earned her fifth shutout for the Tigers.
Edwardsville plays again at 5:45 p.m. Friday with a non-conference game at Triad.
