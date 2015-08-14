EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville D.A.R.E. Car Show set for Sunday at Edwardsville High School should draw a significant amount of people this year.

With solid weather predicted for Sunday, organizers are expecting more than 400 cars for display and over 3,000 spectators. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with the event to follow and run through much of the day.

“This are only true fund raiser other than a bail-and-jail with seventh graders in the fall and all the money raised provides for our D.A.R.E. program for kids,” said Officer Joy Davis, one of the event coordinators for the Edwardsville Police. “This is our 24th year of the D.A.R.E. Car Show and the 25th year of teaching D.A.R.E. in the schools. We reach more than 2,500 students with D.A.R.E. each year in the public and private schools.”

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. Davis said year in year out, the Edwardsville Police Department notices positive interaction with the kids as they grow up.

“This is the second generation for us with parents who now have kids in school,” he said. “We have such a great relationship with these families because of D.A.R.E.”

Davis said people attending should expect cars, trucks and even motorcycle antiques from older age vehicles to modern day cars.

