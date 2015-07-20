It is registration time once again for Edwardsville Community School District 7 students.

Edwardsville School District Unit 7 Elementary Registration begins on Thursday, July 23, from noon to 7 p.m. at Nelson, Goshen, Hamel, Midway, Leclaire, Glen Carbon, Columbus, Woodland, Cassens, and Worden Elementary Schools.

Middle school students should register on Tuesday, July 21; Wednesday, July 22; or Thursday, July 23, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Lincoln or Liberty Middle School.

Edwardsville High School students should register as follows:

Freshmen registration is on Tuesday, July 21, from noon to 7 p.m.

Sophomore registration is on Wednesday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Junior registration is on Thursday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Senior registration is on Friday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All EHS students on Monday, July 27, from noon to 7 p.m.

Please visit the district’s website to download registration materials.

http://www.ecusd7.org/for_parents/reg_forms.asp

