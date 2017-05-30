EDWARDSVILLE – The Board of Directors of the Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) has appointed Pam Farrar as the organization’s new Executive Director. Her primary role will be accelerating the Foundation’s growth, increasing its impact on community projects, and improving the quality of life for the residents of District 7 schools.



Farrar has lived in Edwardsville for 15 years and was previously the President of the Friends of the Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House. While in that position, she was involved in the capital campaign to raise funds for a new cedar shake roof. She was also a board member at the non-profit MESA, Metro-East String Association. Pam has been active in PTO and booster clubs within District 7. Prior to moving to Edwardsville, she handled computer support and system administration at MIT and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Hanover New Hampshire.



Farrar says, “As Executive Director, I hope to grow and expand the positive impact the Foundation has in our community. I look forward to engaging the community and putting our mission, 'Connecting donors to our communities,’ into action. The Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and I hope former as well as current board members are proud of the steps we have taken to ensure a strong Community Foundation. I want to build upon that strength and success in the coming years.”



Last year, the Edwardsville Community Foundation appointed Patty Navin as its first Executive Director. Navin recently stepped down from the position in order for her family to pursue a new job opportunity in Ohio.



The Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. The ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents living in the local communities, as defined by the Edwardsville School District 7. Since its inception in 1997, the ECF has distributed more than $5.4 million to charitable causes.

