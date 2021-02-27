EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) is pleased to announce two additional rounds of grants from ECF’s Community COVID-19 Relief Fund, established to provide relief to our local communities.

The most recent grant recipients include, Boy Scouts of America, Main Street Community Center, The Restore Network, St. John’s Community Care Center, and Trailhead Church, bringing the total in COVID-19 Relief grants to $140,000.

“Our community has stepped up to support ECF’s COVID-19 relief efforts, so we’re happy to announce the most recent rounds of grants,” said ECF Executive Director, Pamela Farrar. “As the needs have evolved, our grants have also evolved to meet the current needs of local nonprofits.” ECF is still accepting gifts in support of COVID-19 relief. To make a gift, go to www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org and click on COVID-19. Complete List of COVID-19 Relief Grant Recipients Boy Scouts of America Challenge Unlimited, Inc. Collinsville Memorial Public Library Foundation Community Care Center Inc.

Edwardsville Children’s Museum Edwardsville Neighbors Equipping the Called Foster and Crisis Closet Glen-Ed Pantry Goshen Market Foundation Hope Clinical Care Illinois Center for Autism Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Main Street Community Center Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church Pathways Counseling Residential Options, Inc. Riverbend Family Ministries Safe Surroundings Refuge d/b/a Refuge Serving Area Kids-SAK St. John’s Community Care Center St. John UCC HHH Summer Camp Trailhead Church About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded in 1997 to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. Since its inception in 1997, ECF has distributed more than $7.6 million to charitable causes.

